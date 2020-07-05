272 Henry M Chandler Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE! Fabulous Lake View Condo in Spyglass Hill Ph 3. Unrestricted Views from the Living Room and Covered Deck of this Updated 2-2 Condo. Detailed Finishing Touches have been done to enhance the Classy Charm of this Condo. Private and Secluded location. Entering the Living Room you will see Panoramic Sunsets!
New SS Appliances, Refrigerator, Microwave,Washer-Dryer is Included, New Waterproof Engineered Flooring, Light Fixtures. State of the Art Kitchen with a Commercial Faucet and New Sink. Bedrooms are separated
With full baths. Lots of closets! OH, AND HOA IS PAID BY OWNER
All info to be verified by tenant or their agent
App Fee- $60.00 per Adult. Pets case by case. Applicant screening will be done.