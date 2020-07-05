All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 272 Henry M Chandler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
272 Henry M Chandler Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:17 AM

272 Henry M Chandler Drive

272 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

272 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE! Fabulous Lake View Condo in Spyglass Hill Ph 3. Unrestricted Views from the Living Room and Covered Deck of this Updated 2-2 Condo. Detailed Finishing Touches have been done to enhance the Classy Charm of this Condo. Private and Secluded location. Entering the Living Room you will see Panoramic Sunsets!
New SS Appliances, Refrigerator, Microwave,Washer-Dryer is Included, New Waterproof Engineered Flooring, Light Fixtures. State of the Art Kitchen with a Commercial Faucet and New Sink. Bedrooms are separated
With full baths. Lots of closets! OH, AND HOA IS PAID BY OWNER
All info to be verified by tenant or their agent
App Fee- $60.00 per Adult. Pets case by case. Applicant screening will be done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
272 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 272 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 272 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
272 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 Henry M Chandler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 272 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 272 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 272 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 Henry M Chandler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 272 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 272 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 272 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District