272 Henry M Chandler Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE! Fabulous Lake View Condo in Spyglass Hill Ph 3. Unrestricted Views from the Living Room and Covered Deck of this Updated 2-2 Condo. Detailed Finishing Touches have been done to enhance the Classy Charm of this Condo. Private and Secluded location. Entering the Living Room you will see Panoramic Sunsets!

New SS Appliances, Refrigerator, Microwave,Washer-Dryer is Included, New Waterproof Engineered Flooring, Light Fixtures. State of the Art Kitchen with a Commercial Faucet and New Sink. Bedrooms are separated

With full baths. Lots of closets! OH, AND HOA IS PAID BY OWNER

All info to be verified by tenant or their agent

App Fee- $60.00 per Adult. Pets case by case. Applicant screening will be done.