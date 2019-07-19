2700 Eganridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Very nice 1 & half story home, located in The Shores. Brand new HVAC installed in 2018! Open layout with neutral colors throughout. Tons of windows for natural lighting! Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and prep space. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Huge master bedroom with large sitting area. There is a gameroom upstairs with 2 closets and a half bath. The yard has a sprinkler system and nice wood fence. Close to grocery stores, schools, and restaurants! Restrictions: No Pets, No Smoking.