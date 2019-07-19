All apartments in Rockwall
2700 Eganridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 Eganridge Lane

2700 Eganridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Eganridge Lane, Rockwall, TX 75087
Shores North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Very nice 1 & half story home, located in The Shores. Brand new HVAC installed in 2018! Open layout with neutral colors throughout. Tons of windows for natural lighting! Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and prep space. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Huge master bedroom with large sitting area. There is a gameroom upstairs with 2 closets and a half bath. The yard has a sprinkler system and nice wood fence. Close to grocery stores, schools, and restaurants! Restrictions: No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Eganridge Lane have any available units?
2700 Eganridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2700 Eganridge Lane have?
Some of 2700 Eganridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Eganridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Eganridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Eganridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Eganridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2700 Eganridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Eganridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2700 Eganridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Eganridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Eganridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2700 Eganridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Eganridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2700 Eganridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Eganridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Eganridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Eganridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2700 Eganridge Lane has units with air conditioning.

