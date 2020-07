Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Light, bright and open. Spectacular lake views from this second story condo. Pretty faux wood floors throughout. Fresh paint and new light fixtures are just some of the recent updates. Community has 24 hour security, private ponds, tennis, pool, park and playground. Community restaurant to open this year. No pets, no exceptions.