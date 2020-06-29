2411 Teagle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Fabulous remodel with hard wood, travertine and stone flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace with massive mantel. Stone front porch. Beautiful eat-in kitchen has granite and custom walls. Stone island. Refrigerator, microwave, gas stove. Upstairs Game/Media Room. Ample parking in driveway. Private backyard. Great location near major highways.



