2310 Graystone Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4bd/2.5bth 2 story home in Rockwall features a large open living room with a wood burning fireplace. The Master Suite is perfectly located downstairs for added privacy and includes a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a walk in closet.



To view the availability date, be notified when the property is available for viewing, set up a self-showing, or apply please visit: www.GoalProperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.