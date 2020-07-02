All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 13 2020

2305 Garden Crest Drive

2305 Garden Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Garden Crest Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home with brand new lighted pool, slide, tanning ledge, waterfall and hot-tub in the Shores. Heat the hot-tub when you're leaving work and have it ready by the time you get home, all via the app on your phone! This home features: modern fixtures, gas fireplace with glass rocks, gorgeous kitchen cabinets, Corian counters, hw floors, art niches w lighting; spacious master, bath with beautiful quartz counters, over-szd shwr, grdn tub, two walk-in closets. 2nd bdrm down. Enjoy all that the Shores has to offer including dining at the Country Club, go downstairs for a nightcap at The Pub, golf, the Family Fun Zone,lakes,trails,tennis,pools,adult pool,gym and so much more! Weekly pool maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Garden Crest Drive have any available units?
2305 Garden Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2305 Garden Crest Drive have?
Some of 2305 Garden Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Garden Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Garden Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Garden Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Garden Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2305 Garden Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Garden Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2305 Garden Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Garden Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Garden Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Garden Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 2305 Garden Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 Garden Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Garden Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Garden Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Garden Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Garden Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

