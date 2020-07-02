2305 Garden Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home with brand new lighted pool, slide, tanning ledge, waterfall and hot-tub in the Shores. Heat the hot-tub when you're leaving work and have it ready by the time you get home, all via the app on your phone! This home features: modern fixtures, gas fireplace with glass rocks, gorgeous kitchen cabinets, Corian counters, hw floors, art niches w lighting; spacious master, bath with beautiful quartz counters, over-szd shwr, grdn tub, two walk-in closets. 2nd bdrm down. Enjoy all that the Shores has to offer including dining at the Country Club, go downstairs for a nightcap at The Pub, golf, the Family Fun Zone,lakes,trails,tennis,pools,adult pool,gym and so much more! Weekly pool maintenance included!