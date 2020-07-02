All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated April 29 2019 at 7:04 AM

2261 Fieldcrest Dr

2261 Fieldcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2261 Fieldcrest Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

Bedrooms:3 bedsBathrooms:2 bathsSingle Family:1,871 sq ftLot:8,451 sqftYear Built:2003Last Sold:Dec 2006RESIDENT agrees to pay all utilities and/or services based upon occupancy of the premises. No animal, fowl, fish, reptile, and/or pet of any kind shall be kept on or about the premises, for any amount of time, without obtaining the prior written consent and meeting the requirements of the OWNER. Such consent if granted, shall be revocable at OWNER'S option upon giving a 30 day written notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 Fieldcrest Dr have any available units?
2261 Fieldcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2261 Fieldcrest Dr have?
Some of 2261 Fieldcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 Fieldcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2261 Fieldcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 Fieldcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2261 Fieldcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2261 Fieldcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2261 Fieldcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 2261 Fieldcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2261 Fieldcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 Fieldcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 2261 Fieldcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2261 Fieldcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 2261 Fieldcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 Fieldcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2261 Fieldcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2261 Fieldcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2261 Fieldcrest Dr has units with air conditioning.

