2145 Portofino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool media room

Incredible Lakefront Condo w-Amazing Lake Sunsets,Dallas Skyline, Harbor Views on the HUGE 17x9 patio.Gated Resort Style Community Lake Front Clubhouse & Pool.Walk to The Harbor to Shop, Dine,Movie Theater,Hilton Hotel,or LIVE MUSIC!2nd FL 3 bed,2.5 bth AND Lrg Study or guestrm, Open flr concept w-wood flrs NO CARPET IN UNIT,ktchen w-custom cabs, grnite, tile, SS appls,gas range,bkfast bar,built-in wine bar-hutch & bookshelves, corner FP. Lrg 17x9 Balcony open to Living & Masterbedrm w-breathtaking Lake views!Mstrbth w-his&her vanities, separate shower.Use the 4th room 14x10 as bedrm or Study-Den.Utility Rm full sze hookup.Elevator or strs to 2 assigned cverd pring spaces below bldg. Owner pays water,trash&HOA