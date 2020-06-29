206 Renfro Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that backs to a creek is just minutes to the downtown square in Rockwall, Harry Meyers Park and Disc Golf Course, Rockwall Community Playhouse & so much more! This charming home features a sunny, open floor plan with easy-care laminate, beamed ceilings & fans. The eat-in kitchen has generous storage & counter space as well as double sinks, electric range, MW, DW & fridge. Master bedroom is enhanced w crown molding & ceiling fan. Secondary bedroom also boasts crown molding & ceiling fan. Cute & functional bath w shower, tub combo. Amazing covered deck that is perfect for relaxing & runs the entire length of the back of the house. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required.