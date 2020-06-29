All apartments in Rockwall
206 Renfro Street

206 Renfro Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 Renfro Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that backs to a creek is just minutes to the downtown square in Rockwall, Harry Meyers Park and Disc Golf Course, Rockwall Community Playhouse & so much more! This charming home features a sunny, open floor plan with easy-care laminate, beamed ceilings & fans. The eat-in kitchen has generous storage & counter space as well as double sinks, electric range, MW, DW & fridge. Master bedroom is enhanced w crown molding & ceiling fan. Secondary bedroom also boasts crown molding & ceiling fan. Cute & functional bath w shower, tub combo. Amazing covered deck that is perfect for relaxing & runs the entire length of the back of the house. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Renfro Street have any available units?
206 Renfro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 206 Renfro Street have?
Some of 206 Renfro Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Renfro Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 Renfro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Renfro Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 Renfro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 206 Renfro Street offer parking?
No, 206 Renfro Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 Renfro Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Renfro Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Renfro Street have a pool?
No, 206 Renfro Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 Renfro Street have accessible units?
No, 206 Renfro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Renfro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Renfro Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Renfro Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Renfro Street has units with air conditioning.

