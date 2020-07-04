All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:15 AM

202 Joe White Street

202 Joe White Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Joe White Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big home on big lot with two car attached garage and fenced yard. Updated bathrooms. Quiet neighborhood and highly rated Rockwall ISD. Refrigerator stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Joe White Street have any available units?
202 Joe White Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 202 Joe White Street have?
Some of 202 Joe White Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Joe White Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 Joe White Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Joe White Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 Joe White Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 202 Joe White Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 Joe White Street offers parking.
Does 202 Joe White Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Joe White Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Joe White Street have a pool?
No, 202 Joe White Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 Joe White Street have accessible units?
No, 202 Joe White Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Joe White Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Joe White Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Joe White Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Joe White Street does not have units with air conditioning.

