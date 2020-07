Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a huge lot and NO HOA. living area has a wood burning fireplace and opens to the dining area. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceiling . Great backyard with a patio, deck, and a wood privacy fence. Bonus room on other side of garage not included in sqft. Great location conveniently located close to Lake Ray Hubbard, shopping and dining.