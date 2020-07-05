1930 Harvester Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, fully updated spacious 5 bedrooms home nestled in a cul-de-sac on almost quarter acre. Prized schools, community pool, play ground and easy access to the highway and shopping make this one a home-run. New granite top, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Bedrooms are all nice sized, and the home has good storage space. Hardwood floors in all house (no carpet). Awesome low maintenance deck patio surround by a huge fenced yard. Designer wood covers most rooms. Come and see today!