Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:19 PM

1930 Harvester Drive

1930 Harvester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Harvester Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful, fully updated spacious 5 bedrooms home nestled in a cul-de-sac on almost quarter acre. Prized schools, community pool, play ground and easy access to the highway and shopping make this one a home-run. New granite top, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Bedrooms are all nice sized, and the home has good storage space. Hardwood floors in all house (no carpet). Awesome low maintenance deck patio surround by a huge fenced yard. Designer wood covers most rooms. Come and see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Harvester Drive have any available units?
1930 Harvester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1930 Harvester Drive have?
Some of 1930 Harvester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Harvester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Harvester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Harvester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Harvester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1930 Harvester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Harvester Drive offers parking.
Does 1930 Harvester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 Harvester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Harvester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1930 Harvester Drive has a pool.
Does 1930 Harvester Drive have accessible units?
No, 1930 Harvester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Harvester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 Harvester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 Harvester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 Harvester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

