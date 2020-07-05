1827 Mystic Street

Amenities

1 Story Brick Home, Convenient to Highways, Walking Distance to the The Rockwall Harbor, Shopping, Salons, Hotels, The Cinema, Restaurants, Hospitals & Rockwall Heath Schools. Walk to the Concert on the Lake Events. Perfect for a Home Office, or a Cozy place to call Home. 3 bedrooms & a Spacious Office Including Built-Ins. High Ceilings, Concrete & Wood Flooring, Granite in the kitchen, a Large Living area that Opens to the Kitchen with a Formal Dining Area or Second Living Area in front with Water Views & built in bookshelves. Washer Dryer, Refrigerator, & 4 Person Jacuzzi included. A screened in Patio & Small Fenced in Yard with a Rear entry 2 car garage. $2400 Short Term 6mo Lease prepaid.