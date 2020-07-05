1685 Chesterwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beauthiful home in the sought after Rockwall ISD. Laminate floors,ceramic tile, stainless appliances! Floor plan features large garage, formal dining and living,open family with fireplace, huge open plan kitchen with updated cabinets! Game room is perfect for entertaining and large master suite features 2 walk-in closets and luxury master bath. Large backyard with plenty of space for family and barbecue. No pit bulls or pit mixes. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $45 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.