Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1655 Chesterwood Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1655 Chesterwood Drive

1655 Chesterwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Chesterwood Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought-after Rockwall schools! Easy access to I30 & 205. Spacious home back to a greenbelt for the whole family in this charming two-story graced with neutral colors, updated lighting fixtures & a cozy fireplace. New laminate floor. Large kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, eat-in breakfast area plus tons of counter & cabinet space. Unwind in the huge master suite featuring a garden tub, dual vanities, separate shower & walk-in closet. Make lasting memories in the massive backyard offering mature trees & plenty of room to play. Great location near Jones Elementary, city parks & miles of multi-use trails with

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Chesterwood Drive have any available units?
1655 Chesterwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1655 Chesterwood Drive have?
Some of 1655 Chesterwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Chesterwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Chesterwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Chesterwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Chesterwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1655 Chesterwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Chesterwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1655 Chesterwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Chesterwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Chesterwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1655 Chesterwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Chesterwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1655 Chesterwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Chesterwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Chesterwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Chesterwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Chesterwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

