1655 Chesterwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought-after Rockwall schools! Easy access to I30 & 205. Spacious home back to a greenbelt for the whole family in this charming two-story graced with neutral colors, updated lighting fixtures & a cozy fireplace. New laminate floor. Large kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, eat-in breakfast area plus tons of counter & cabinet space. Unwind in the huge master suite featuring a garden tub, dual vanities, separate shower & walk-in closet. Make lasting memories in the massive backyard offering mature trees & plenty of room to play. Great location near Jones Elementary, city parks & miles of multi-use trails with