All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1602 Cliffbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1602 Cliffbrook Drive
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:22 PM

1602 Cliffbrook Drive

1602 Cliffbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1602 Cliffbrook Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2-story home on corner lot with lots of living space!Floor plan features large garage, formal dining and living,open family with fireplace, huge open plan kitchen.Game room is perfect for entertaining.No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Cliffbrook Drive have any available units?
1602 Cliffbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1602 Cliffbrook Drive have?
Some of 1602 Cliffbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Cliffbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Cliffbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Cliffbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Cliffbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Cliffbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Cliffbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1602 Cliffbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Cliffbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Cliffbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1602 Cliffbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Cliffbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1602 Cliffbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Cliffbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Cliffbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Cliffbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Cliffbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District