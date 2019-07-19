1602 Cliffbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2-story home on corner lot with lots of living space!Floor plan features large garage, formal dining and living,open family with fireplace, huge open plan kitchen.Game room is perfect for entertaining.No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.