1538 Signal Ridge

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool new construction

Welcome home! This a beautiful and fully renovated condo in gated lakeside community of Signal Ridge in Rockwall. Welcoming and open Floor Plan offers a view of the Lap Pool from its large Balcony!! This condo features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living areas and a dining room. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom has its own Private Balcony and updated bathroom with granite and dual sinks! Upstairs offers a Loft or Game Room area with Tons of Storage Space! Each Bedroom has its own updated bathroom with granite counter tops! A MUST SEE!