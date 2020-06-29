All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1538 Signal Ridge

1538 Signal Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Signal Ridge Place, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
new construction
Welcome home! This a beautiful and fully renovated condo in gated lakeside community of Signal Ridge in Rockwall. Welcoming and open Floor Plan offers a view of the Lap Pool from its large Balcony!! This condo features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living areas and a dining room. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom has its own Private Balcony and updated bathroom with granite and dual sinks! Upstairs offers a Loft or Game Room area with Tons of Storage Space! Each Bedroom has its own updated bathroom with granite counter tops! A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Signal Ridge have any available units?
1538 Signal Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1538 Signal Ridge have?
Some of 1538 Signal Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Signal Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Signal Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Signal Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Signal Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1538 Signal Ridge offer parking?
No, 1538 Signal Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 1538 Signal Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Signal Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Signal Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1538 Signal Ridge has a pool.
Does 1538 Signal Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1538 Signal Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Signal Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 Signal Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 Signal Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 Signal Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

