Amenities

in unit laundry pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Super nice and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in gated area. Walking distance to Rockwall’s Harbor District. Unit has new flooring, fresh paint. Large living area with fireplace, dining area. 1 year lease or more. No pets. Available now. Washer, dryer and fridge are all included. $50 app fee per adult.