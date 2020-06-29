1518 Madison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! This cute house is light and bright, perfect for families looking for space. Located just minutes from Highway 30 and Lake Ray Hubbard, access to anywhere is quick and easy. This property is wonderful for entertaining with an eat-in kitchen that opens to the large living room, refrigerator included! The backyard's patio is perfect for summer night parties and fun. Enjoy a family-friendly neighborhood in Rockwall ISD. Interested? Schedule your showing today! Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.