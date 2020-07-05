1507 Walnut Ridge Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground basketball court game room

Located in Desirable Hickory Ridge. Enjoy Community Amenities That Include Pool, Playground, Basketball Court, Walking Path And More. This Home Offers Three Social Areas. Elegant Living and Dining. Open Den, Kitchen and Nook For Entertaining. Game Room Or Media Upstairs For The Overflow. Five Bedrooms - Large Master Suite And 2nd Bedroom With Full Bath Downstairs. Easy Access to I-30 - Great Schools! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.