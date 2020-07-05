All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1507 Walnut Ridge Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:15 AM

1507 Walnut Ridge Drive

1507 Walnut Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1507 Walnut Ridge Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Desirable Hickory Ridge. Enjoy Community Amenities That Include Pool, Playground, Basketball Court, Walking Path And More. This Home Offers Three Social Areas. Elegant Living and Dining. Open Den, Kitchen and Nook For Entertaining. Game Room Or Media Upstairs For The Overflow. Five Bedrooms - Large Master Suite And 2nd Bedroom With Full Bath Downstairs. Easy Access to I-30 - Great Schools! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive have any available units?
1507 Walnut Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Walnut Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 Walnut Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District