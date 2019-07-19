All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 21 2020

1464 Greenbrook Drive

1464 Greenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1464 Greenbrook Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this gorgeous two-story home located in Rockwall on a large corner lot, featuring a spacious living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry, and bold backsplash. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with open patio. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 Greenbrook Drive have any available units?
1464 Greenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1464 Greenbrook Drive have?
Some of 1464 Greenbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 Greenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1464 Greenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 Greenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1464 Greenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1464 Greenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1464 Greenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1464 Greenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 Greenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 Greenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1464 Greenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1464 Greenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1464 Greenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 Greenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 Greenbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1464 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

