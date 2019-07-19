1464 Greenbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this gorgeous two-story home located in Rockwall on a large corner lot, featuring a spacious living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry, and bold backsplash. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with open patio. Come view this lovely home today!