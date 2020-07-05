All apartments in Rockwall
1440 Misty Cove

Location

1440 Misty Cv, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic home in The Shores - walking distance to Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club. A rare find with 4 BRs 2 studies, & 4 full BAs. Open Floorplan featuring a Kitchen with a large granite island & gas cooktop. Wood floors in study, formal living and dining & family room. Upstairs is a MBR with sitting area, MBA with separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower and WIC. PLUS 3 other spacious BRs PLUS a large gameroom PLUS a study-computer area with built in cabinets & desks PLUS views of the lake. The FR overlooking the oversized patio, BOB privacy fence & Grapevines that actually produce fruit. It has a 3 Car Tandem style garage and is well maintained and ready for the next family to simply move in and enjoy! A separate registration is required to access The Shores HOA Tennis, Pool & Playground amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Misty Cove have any available units?
1440 Misty Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1440 Misty Cove have?
Some of 1440 Misty Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Misty Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Misty Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Misty Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Misty Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1440 Misty Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Misty Cove offers parking.
Does 1440 Misty Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Misty Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Misty Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1440 Misty Cove has a pool.
Does 1440 Misty Cove have accessible units?
No, 1440 Misty Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Misty Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Misty Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 Misty Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 Misty Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

