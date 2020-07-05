1440 Misty Cove

Amenities

Fantastic home in The Shores - walking distance to Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club. A rare find with 4 BRs 2 studies, & 4 full BAs. Open Floorplan featuring a Kitchen with a large granite island & gas cooktop. Wood floors in study, formal living and dining & family room. Upstairs is a MBR with sitting area, MBA with separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower and WIC. PLUS 3 other spacious BRs PLUS a large gameroom PLUS a study-computer area with built in cabinets & desks PLUS views of the lake. The FR overlooking the oversized patio, BOB privacy fence & Grapevines that actually produce fruit. It has a 3 Car Tandem style garage and is well maintained and ready for the next family to simply move in and enjoy! A separate registration is required to access The Shores HOA Tennis, Pool & Playground amenities.