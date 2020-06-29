All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:07 AM

143 Henry M Chandler Drive

143 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

143 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Lovely one story condo. No one above or below. Open floor plan. Pretty faux wood floors. Light and bight. Spacious patio to enjoy the sunsets and lake views. No pets. No exceptions. Use parking space 41 or 42 when showing the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
143 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 143 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 143 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 143 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 143 Henry M Chandler Drive offers parking.
Does 143 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

