143 Henry M Chandler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Lovely one story condo. No one above or below. Open floor plan. Pretty faux wood floors. Light and bight. Spacious patio to enjoy the sunsets and lake views. No pets. No exceptions. Use parking space 41 or 42 when showing the condo.