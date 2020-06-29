Lovely one story condo. No one above or below. Open floor plan. Pretty faux wood floors. Light and bight. Spacious patio to enjoy the sunsets and lake views. No pets. No exceptions. Use parking space 41 or 42 when showing the condo.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 143 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 143 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
