Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located in quiet Windmill Ridge Estates Subdivision in Rockwall. This 1,477 square foot home sits on a 7,440 square foot lot. Nearby schools with quick access to grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Squabble Creek Bike Trails Park is also close by. Don't miss your chance to see this lovely home for lease!