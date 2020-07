Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming, first floor condo with great lake views. Sit on your patio and enjoy beautiful sunsets. End unit with lots of windows to enjoy the views from master and living room. Faux wood that looks like the real thing. Open kitchen with large breakfast bar. Full size washer, dryer closet. No pets. No exceptions.