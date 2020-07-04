136 Sequoia Rd.

Amenities

Wonderful home located in the Windmill Ridge Estates in Rockwall. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a nice and bright breakfast nook overlooking the large backyard. Master suite is downstairs with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Large living area with lots of natural light and a corner fireplace. The upstairs includes a loft that would be a perfect kids retreat and is currently used for an office. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and lots of great restaurants.

