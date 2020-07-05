130 Southampton Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bed room house in a convenient location. The house features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, NEW carpet upstairs. NEW luxury plank flooring in the downstairs living area. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings. Major roadways, schools, shops, restaurants, entertainment and medical facilities are minutes away. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.