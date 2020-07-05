All apartments in Rockwall
130 Southampton Drive
130 Southampton Drive

130 Southampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 Southampton Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bed room house in a convenient location. The house features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, NEW carpet upstairs. NEW luxury plank flooring in the downstairs living area. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings. Major roadways, schools, shops, restaurants, entertainment and medical facilities are minutes away. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Southampton Drive have any available units?
130 Southampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 130 Southampton Drive have?
Some of 130 Southampton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Southampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Southampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Southampton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Southampton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 130 Southampton Drive offer parking?
No, 130 Southampton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 130 Southampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Southampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Southampton Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Southampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Southampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Southampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Southampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Southampton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Southampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Southampton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

