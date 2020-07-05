1234 Signal Ridge Place

Amenities
Welcome to the most luxurious condo in Signal Ridge, with the coolest address in the whole complex! If your standards are high & you're seeking a turn-key property, this one's for you. The whole place was thoroughly & entirely remodeled during the last two months of 2019; the color palette has shifted to bright, modern & neutral, with walls & sleek tile that illuminate the brand-new stainless fridge, oven range, dishwasher, washer-dryer, elegant flooring, trim, stairs, frame-less shower glass, cabinetry & light fixtures. The bedrooms are grand; they demand attention with their vaulted ceilings & clean lines. The owners fully recognized the need for luxury with this unique unit, & paid attention to every detail.