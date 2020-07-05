1234 Signal Ridge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to the most luxurious condo in Signal Ridge, with the coolest address in the whole complex! If your standards are high & you're seeking a turn-key property, this one's for you. The whole place was thoroughly & entirely remodeled during the last two months of 2019; the color palette has shifted to bright, modern & neutral, with walls & sleek tile that illuminate the brand-new stainless fridge, oven range, dishwasher, washer-dryer, elegant flooring, trim, stairs, frame-less shower glass, cabinetry & light fixtures. The bedrooms are grand; they demand attention with their vaulted ceilings & clean lines. The owners fully recognized the need for luxury with this unique unit, & paid attention to every detail.