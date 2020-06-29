All apartments in Rockwall
1186 Waters Edge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1186 Waters Edge Drive

1186 Waters Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1186 Waters Edge Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Caruth Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
STUNNING HOME with all the right details! Exquisite open concept kitchen offers mature dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops and mosaic tile backsplash! Master bath has a separate shower, garden tub w built-in seat, and GREAT size walk-in closet! Arched entries and built-in niches throughout, give this home a very unique feel. Lovely wood burning fireplace gives a cozy touch to the living room. Lots of natural light adds to the appeal! Great size patio overlooks a Large Backyard - perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing! Located in Caruth Lakes, you will have access to a multitude of community amenities such as community pool, hiking trail, park, playground, and more! DON'T MISS OUT!! Come view today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1186 Waters Edge Drive have any available units?
1186 Waters Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1186 Waters Edge Drive have?
Some of 1186 Waters Edge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1186 Waters Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1186 Waters Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 Waters Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1186 Waters Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1186 Waters Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1186 Waters Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 1186 Waters Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1186 Waters Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 Waters Edge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1186 Waters Edge Drive has a pool.
Does 1186 Waters Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1186 Waters Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1186 Waters Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1186 Waters Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1186 Waters Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1186 Waters Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

