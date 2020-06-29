1186 Waters Edge Drive

Amenities

STUNNING HOME with all the right details! Exquisite open concept kitchen offers mature dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops and mosaic tile backsplash! Master bath has a separate shower, garden tub w built-in seat, and GREAT size walk-in closet! Arched entries and built-in niches throughout, give this home a very unique feel. Lovely wood burning fireplace gives a cozy touch to the living room. Lots of natural light adds to the appeal! Great size patio overlooks a Large Backyard - perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing! Located in Caruth Lakes, you will have access to a multitude of community amenities such as community pool, hiking trail, park, playground, and more! DON'T MISS OUT!! Come view today!!!