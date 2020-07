Amenities

Avilable NOW! Great home in the gated community of Chandlers Landing!! Rockwall Heath schools, amenities in the HOA including a restaurant, pools, tennis courts and so much more. This home has 4 bedrooms 3 and a half baths, the mater is located downstairs, 3 bedrooms and a game room are located up. Owner is requiring a 2 year lease minimum for this home.Schedule your showing today!