All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 109 Pinion Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
109 Pinion Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:17 AM

109 Pinion Lane

109 Pinion Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

109 Pinion Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath Entertainer’s dream on a corner lot! This kitchen features granite counter tops, double oven gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Imported hand scraped hardwood floors run throughout the living areas. This open floor plan is ideal for family gatherings and entertainment which is also equipped with surround sound. The master bedroom overlooks the back yard oasis which features a waterfall filled pool, built-in grill, and outdoor patio with a TV. Don’t sweat the bills, because this luxurious home also features solar panels, making it extremely energy efficient for those hot Texas summers.This house checks all of the boxes and is in Rockwall ISD.Come make this your next home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Pinion Lane have any available units?
109 Pinion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 109 Pinion Lane have?
Some of 109 Pinion Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Pinion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Pinion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Pinion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 109 Pinion Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 109 Pinion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 109 Pinion Lane offers parking.
Does 109 Pinion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Pinion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Pinion Lane have a pool?
Yes, 109 Pinion Lane has a pool.
Does 109 Pinion Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Pinion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Pinion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Pinion Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Pinion Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Pinion Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District