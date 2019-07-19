109 Pinion Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath Entertainer’s dream on a corner lot! This kitchen features granite counter tops, double oven gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Imported hand scraped hardwood floors run throughout the living areas. This open floor plan is ideal for family gatherings and entertainment which is also equipped with surround sound. The master bedroom overlooks the back yard oasis which features a waterfall filled pool, built-in grill, and outdoor patio with a TV. Don’t sweat the bills, because this luxurious home also features solar panels, making it extremely energy efficient for those hot Texas summers.This house checks all of the boxes and is in Rockwall ISD.Come make this your next home