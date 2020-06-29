109 Crestbrook Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Drees Custom Home. Open concept home is filled w aesthetic appeal, as well as functionality! Kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS Appliances, GAS COOKTOP, breakfast bar - Island, ample counter and cabinet space! Living exudes elegance w COFFERED ceilings and Decorative gas fireplace - the perfect Gathering Room! Master bath is indoor RETREAT, having Separate Vanities, soaking tub w Lush surround, Stand Alone Shower, Large Walk in Closet. Covered patio w Ceiling fan looks directly onto Greenbelt. Home even has Mudroom Area! Water softener - filtration system less than 2 years old, Roof replaced 2018, all new paint 2018. Owner is licensed REALTOR°.