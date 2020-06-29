All apartments in Rockwall
109 Crestbrook Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

109 Crestbrook Drive

109 Crestbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 Crestbrook Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Drees Custom Home. Open concept home is filled w aesthetic appeal, as well as functionality! Kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS Appliances, GAS COOKTOP, breakfast bar - Island, ample counter and cabinet space! Living exudes elegance w COFFERED ceilings and Decorative gas fireplace - the perfect Gathering Room! Master bath is indoor RETREAT, having Separate Vanities, soaking tub w Lush surround, Stand Alone Shower, Large Walk in Closet. Covered patio w Ceiling fan looks directly onto Greenbelt. Home even has Mudroom Area! Water softener - filtration system less than 2 years old, Roof replaced 2018, all new paint 2018. Owner is licensed REALTOR°.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Crestbrook Drive have any available units?
109 Crestbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 109 Crestbrook Drive have?
Some of 109 Crestbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Crestbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Crestbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Crestbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Crestbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 109 Crestbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Crestbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Crestbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Crestbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Crestbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Crestbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Crestbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Crestbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Crestbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Crestbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Crestbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Crestbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

