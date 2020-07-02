107 Lake Meadows Drive

Amenities

Bent Creek Condominiums located near downtown square of Rockwall and Lake Ray Hubbard. The downtown area is full of shops and restaurants. It has off street parking. It has a salt water pool. It has easy access to I-30 and Route 66. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Water and trash are included in the rent. It is a part of the Rockwall School district. Elementary school is Virginia Reinhardt. Middle School is Utley. High School is Rockwall. Credit and Criminal background check is done. It has 3 bedroom 1.1 bath, 2 bedroom 1 bath, 1 bedroom 1 bath units. For more information about the units and complex, go to www.l-and-rmanagement.com.