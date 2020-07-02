107 Lake Meadows Drive

Amenities
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Heat - electric, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
Bent Creek Condominiums located near downtown square of Rockwall and Lake Ray Hubbard. The downtown area is full of shops and restaurants. It has off street parking. It has a salt water pool. It has easy access to I-30 and Route 66. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Water and trash are included in the rent. It is a part of the Rockwall School district. Elementary school is Virginia Reinhardt. Middle School is Utley. High School is Rockwall. Credit and Criminal background check is done. It has 3 bedroom 1.1 bath, 2 bedroom 1 bath, 1 bedroom 1 bath units. For more information about the units and complex, go to www.l-and-rmanagement.com.