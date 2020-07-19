All apartments in Rockwall County
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

1057 Sewell Drive

1057 Sewell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1057 Sewell Dr, Rockwall County, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this lovely, like-new, 4-bedroom house in Woodcreek! It features ceramic tile throughout main living areas, kitchen and bathrooms; bedrooms are carpeted. It has many other upgrades, such as granite countertops, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, and it includes the refrigerator! The spacious master suite has a large stand-up shower, plus a walk-in closet. This is a great community offering many amenities, within the top rated Royse City ISD. It has easy access to I-30 and it's located within minutes from shopping and dining! Don't miss out, come see it quickly before it's gone!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Sewell Drive have any available units?
1057 Sewell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall County, TX.
What amenities does 1057 Sewell Drive have?
Some of 1057 Sewell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Sewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Sewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Sewell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1057 Sewell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall County.
Does 1057 Sewell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Sewell Drive offers parking.
Does 1057 Sewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Sewell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Sewell Drive have a pool?
No, 1057 Sewell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Sewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1057 Sewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Sewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 Sewell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 Sewell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 Sewell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
