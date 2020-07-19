1057 Sewell Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this lovely, like-new, 4-bedroom house in Woodcreek! It features ceramic tile throughout main living areas, kitchen and bathrooms; bedrooms are carpeted. It has many other upgrades, such as granite countertops, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, and it includes the refrigerator! The spacious master suite has a large stand-up shower, plus a walk-in closet. This is a great community offering many amenities, within the top rated Royse City ISD. It has easy access to I-30 and it's located within minutes from shopping and dining! Don't miss out, come see it quickly before it's gone!!!