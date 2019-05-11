107 Enchanted Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

RETIREMENT COMMUNITY MUST BE 55+ TO LEASE PROPERTY. Retirement never looked so good. This 2 bed 2 bath single story home is a beauty. Gated Community with security. HOA includes the front lawn maintenance. Spacious living and dining are open concept is great. Front entry 2 car garage. Utility room with full size area for washer and dryer. Huge Master bedroom with bathroom with dual sinks and big walk in closet. Neutral colors, covered patio, gutters, low maintenance and a white vinyl fence. Come see this beautiful little neighborhood for over 55+