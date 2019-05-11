All apartments in Red Oak
Red Oak, TX
107 Enchanted Court
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:54 AM

107 Enchanted Court

107 Enchanted Court · No Longer Available
Location

107 Enchanted Court, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RETIREMENT COMMUNITY MUST BE 55+ TO LEASE PROPERTY. Retirement never looked so good. This 2 bed 2 bath single story home is a beauty. Gated Community with security. HOA includes the front lawn maintenance. Spacious living and dining are open concept is great. Front entry 2 car garage. Utility room with full size area for washer and dryer. Huge Master bedroom with bathroom with dual sinks and big walk in closet. Neutral colors, covered patio, gutters, low maintenance and a white vinyl fence. Come see this beautiful little neighborhood for over 55+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Enchanted Court have any available units?
107 Enchanted Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 107 Enchanted Court have?
Some of 107 Enchanted Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Enchanted Court currently offering any rent specials?
107 Enchanted Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Enchanted Court pet-friendly?
No, 107 Enchanted Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 107 Enchanted Court offer parking?
Yes, 107 Enchanted Court offers parking.
Does 107 Enchanted Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Enchanted Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Enchanted Court have a pool?
No, 107 Enchanted Court does not have a pool.
Does 107 Enchanted Court have accessible units?
No, 107 Enchanted Court does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Enchanted Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Enchanted Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Enchanted Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Enchanted Court does not have units with air conditioning.

