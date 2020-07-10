All apartments in Prosper
971 Yellowcress Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 AM

971 Yellowcress Drive

971 Yellowcress Dr · No Longer Available
Location

971 Yellowcress Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Live in style in this fantastic house in Windsong Ranch! Master bedroom is downstairs with a study, 3 bedroom upstairs with game room-media room, 3.5 bathrooms, extensive hardwood flooring downstairs, 2-car garage. House boasts of updated lighting features, stair way, cabinets, granite counter tops. Kitchens huge island overlooks side yard patio through a sliding glass wall. Gas connection and fireplace in the side yard covered patio, tons of storage. Prosper ISD. Community features club house, swimming pool, park, jogging path, pond etc. Stone rubble fence at the large back yard! Make it your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Yellowcress Drive have any available units?
971 Yellowcress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 971 Yellowcress Drive have?
Some of 971 Yellowcress Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Yellowcress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
971 Yellowcress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Yellowcress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 971 Yellowcress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 971 Yellowcress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 971 Yellowcress Drive offers parking.
Does 971 Yellowcress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Yellowcress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Yellowcress Drive have a pool?
Yes, 971 Yellowcress Drive has a pool.
Does 971 Yellowcress Drive have accessible units?
No, 971 Yellowcress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Yellowcress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 971 Yellowcress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 971 Yellowcress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 Yellowcress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

