971 Yellowcress Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage media room

Live in style in this fantastic house in Windsong Ranch! Master bedroom is downstairs with a study, 3 bedroom upstairs with game room-media room, 3.5 bathrooms, extensive hardwood flooring downstairs, 2-car garage. House boasts of updated lighting features, stair way, cabinets, granite counter tops. Kitchens huge island overlooks side yard patio through a sliding glass wall. Gas connection and fireplace in the side yard covered patio, tons of storage. Prosper ISD. Community features club house, swimming pool, park, jogging path, pond etc. Stone rubble fence at the large back yard! Make it your home!