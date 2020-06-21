941 Jessica Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous home on oversized fountain view lot in private gated community. Impressive interior with vaulted ceilings, private study, hand scraped floors and beautiful overlook of the backyard retreat. Chef’s kitchen with gas stove, pot filler, SS appliances, large walk-in pantry, under cabinets lighting and granite countertop. Large master walk-in closet attached to laundry room. Separate bedroom down with attached full bathroom. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, media room & game room area. BACKYARD OASIS with POOL, covered patio, huge grass area, built-in outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace and separate pit area - overlook beautiful pond with fountain. 3 car garage. Must see!