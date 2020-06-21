941 Jessica Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous home on oversized fountain view lot in private gated community. Impressive interior with vaulted ceilings, private study, hand scraped floors and beautiful overlook of the backyard retreat. Chef’s kitchen with gas stove, pot filler, SS appliances, large walk-in pantry, under cabinets lighting and granite countertop. Large master walk-in closet attached to laundry room. Separate bedroom down with attached full bathroom. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, media room & game room area. BACKYARD OASIS with POOL, covered patio, huge grass area, built-in outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace and separate pit area - overlook beautiful pond with fountain. 3 car garage. Must see!