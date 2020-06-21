All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 941 Jessica Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
941 Jessica Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:22 AM

941 Jessica Lane

941 Jessica Court · (469) 569-5729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

941 Jessica Court, Prosper, TX 75078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous home on oversized fountain view lot in private gated community. Impressive interior with vaulted ceilings, private study, hand scraped floors and beautiful overlook of the backyard retreat. Chef’s kitchen with gas stove, pot filler, SS appliances, large walk-in pantry, under cabinets lighting and granite countertop. Large master walk-in closet attached to laundry room. Separate bedroom down with attached full bathroom. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, media room & game room area. BACKYARD OASIS with POOL, covered patio, huge grass area, built-in outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace and separate pit area - overlook beautiful pond with fountain. 3 car garage. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Jessica Lane have any available units?
941 Jessica Lane has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 941 Jessica Lane have?
Some of 941 Jessica Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Jessica Lane currently offering any rent specials?
941 Jessica Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Jessica Lane pet-friendly?
No, 941 Jessica Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 941 Jessica Lane offer parking?
Yes, 941 Jessica Lane does offer parking.
Does 941 Jessica Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Jessica Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Jessica Lane have a pool?
Yes, 941 Jessica Lane has a pool.
Does 941 Jessica Lane have accessible units?
No, 941 Jessica Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Jessica Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Jessica Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Jessica Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Jessica Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 941 Jessica Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity