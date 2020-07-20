941 Club Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. Beautiful Highland home on cul de sac lot in sought after Lakes of Prosper subdivision. Large master with amazing master bath and custom closet. Huge game room and secluded media room upstairs. Custom paint throughout. Gas fireplace outside on large covered patio overlooking large yard with plenty of room for kids to play. Tenants will have access to all parks and pools in community. Please email belindaag@yahoo.com with any questions.