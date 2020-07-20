SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. Beautiful Highland home on cul de sac lot in sought after Lakes of Prosper subdivision. Large master with amazing master bath and custom closet. Huge game room and secluded media room upstairs. Custom paint throughout. Gas fireplace outside on large covered patio overlooking large yard with plenty of room for kids to play. Tenants will have access to all parks and pools in community. Please email belindaag@yahoo.com with any questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 941 Club Oak Court have?
Some of 941 Club Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
