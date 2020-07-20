All apartments in Prosper
941 Club Oak Court

Location

941 Club Oak Court, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. Beautiful Highland home on cul de sac lot in sought after Lakes of Prosper subdivision. Large master with amazing master bath and custom closet. Huge game room and secluded media room upstairs. Custom paint throughout. Gas fireplace outside on large covered patio overlooking large yard with plenty of room for kids to play. Tenants will have access to all parks and pools in community. Please email belindaag@yahoo.com with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

