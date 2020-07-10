All apartments in Prosper
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
930 English Ivy Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

930 English Ivy Drive

930 English Ivy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

930 English Ivy Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and Well maintained 1 story 4 Bedroom home and 2.1 bath to rent in Glenbrooke Estates Prosper ISD. Home features a open floor plan with new laminate flooring through out the living areas, crown molding, wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining. Back covered flagstone porch is perfect for enjoying summer evenings. Large master suite with crown molding , double sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Open dinning room and 2 other bedrooms. Community pool and playground. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 English Ivy Drive have any available units?
930 English Ivy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 930 English Ivy Drive have?
Some of 930 English Ivy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 English Ivy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
930 English Ivy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 English Ivy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 930 English Ivy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 930 English Ivy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 930 English Ivy Drive offers parking.
Does 930 English Ivy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 English Ivy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 English Ivy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 930 English Ivy Drive has a pool.
Does 930 English Ivy Drive have accessible units?
No, 930 English Ivy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 930 English Ivy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 English Ivy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 English Ivy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 English Ivy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

