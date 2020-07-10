930 English Ivy Drive

Amenities

Beautiful and Well maintained 1 story 4 Bedroom home and 2.1 bath to rent in Glenbrooke Estates Prosper ISD. Home features a open floor plan with new laminate flooring through out the living areas, crown molding, wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining. Back covered flagstone porch is perfect for enjoying summer evenings. Large master suite with crown molding , double sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Open dinning room and 2 other bedrooms. Community pool and playground. Ready to move in.