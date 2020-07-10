All apartments in Prosper
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

850 Essex Drive

850 Essex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

850 Essex Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Welcome to the home of your dreams! Enjoy coming home to this 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 4,226 sq.ft. home in Prosper! This gorgeous open layout home features an inviting island kitchen that features granite counters, lots of cabinets and counter space, and an eat in breakfast area. Enjoy relaxing in the open family room with huge windows perfect for natural lighting, or entertain in the formal dining and living room. Beautiful foyer with winding staircase. Huge master suite features spa like retreat with dual sinks, walk in shower, and luxurious tub. Spacious secondary rooms, and massive game room, plus a gorgeous media room for your own personal movie theater experience! Enjoy those warm summer days relaxing in your own private patio oasis, or take a dip in the sparkling pool to cool off on those hot Texas days! We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Essex Drive have any available units?
850 Essex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 850 Essex Drive have?
Some of 850 Essex Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Essex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
850 Essex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Essex Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Essex Drive is pet friendly.
Does 850 Essex Drive offer parking?
No, 850 Essex Drive does not offer parking.
Does 850 Essex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Essex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Essex Drive have a pool?
Yes, 850 Essex Drive has a pool.
Does 850 Essex Drive have accessible units?
No, 850 Essex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Essex Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Essex Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Essex Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Essex Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

