Prosper, TX
701 Lancashire Lane
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:36 PM

701 Lancashire Lane

701 Lancashire Ln · No Longer Available
Location

701 Lancashire Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Better than new, shows like MODEL HOME. Large 1 Story with Island Kitchen overlooking family room. Granite throughout. Excellent location. HOA is paid for by Landlord.
Showing Reps: See Exclusions and Private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Lancashire Lane have any available units?
701 Lancashire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 701 Lancashire Lane have?
Some of 701 Lancashire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Lancashire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
701 Lancashire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Lancashire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 701 Lancashire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 701 Lancashire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 701 Lancashire Lane offers parking.
Does 701 Lancashire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Lancashire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Lancashire Lane have a pool?
No, 701 Lancashire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 701 Lancashire Lane have accessible units?
No, 701 Lancashire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Lancashire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Lancashire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Lancashire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Lancashire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
