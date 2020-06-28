701 Lancashire Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Better than new, shows like MODEL HOME. Large 1 Story with Island Kitchen overlooking family room. Granite throughout. Excellent location. HOA is paid for by Landlord.

Showing Reps: See Exclusions and Private remarks.