Better than new, shows like MODEL HOME. Large 1 Story with Island Kitchen overlooking family room. Granite throughout. Excellent location. HOA is paid for by Landlord. Showing Reps: See Exclusions and Private remarks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 Lancashire Lane have any available units?
701 Lancashire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 701 Lancashire Lane have?
Some of 701 Lancashire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Lancashire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
701 Lancashire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.