Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

700 Butchart Drive

700 Butchart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

700 Butchart Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WHITLEY PLACE HOME ON 80 FOOT LOT ACROSS FROM PARK, Story n half W Dwnstrs 2nd Master Plus 3rd Bed Down. VERY OPEN FLOORPLAN w TONS OF UPGRADES including Gourmet Kitchen, Professional Vent Hood, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, SS Appliances, HUGE Pantry with Storage Space Attached, Granite Counters w Breakfast Bar Island, Planning Desk Option w Tons of Knotty Alder Custom Cabinets, Large Living Room w Stone Fireplace and Mantle w a Wall of Windows, Utility Room w Built in Mud Bench Plumbed for Sink. Handscraped Hrdwds in Entry Dining Room and Halls, Large Office w Walk-In Closet and French Doors, HUGE 3 Car Garage Plantation Shutters, Blt by Highland Homes, Elementary school in the neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Butchart Drive have any available units?
700 Butchart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 700 Butchart Drive have?
Some of 700 Butchart Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Butchart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Butchart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Butchart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 700 Butchart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 700 Butchart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 Butchart Drive offers parking.
Does 700 Butchart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Butchart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Butchart Drive have a pool?
No, 700 Butchart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 700 Butchart Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Butchart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Butchart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Butchart Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Butchart Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Butchart Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

