700 Butchart Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WHITLEY PLACE HOME ON 80 FOOT LOT ACROSS FROM PARK, Story n half W Dwnstrs 2nd Master Plus 3rd Bed Down. VERY OPEN FLOORPLAN w TONS OF UPGRADES including Gourmet Kitchen, Professional Vent Hood, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, SS Appliances, HUGE Pantry with Storage Space Attached, Granite Counters w Breakfast Bar Island, Planning Desk Option w Tons of Knotty Alder Custom Cabinets, Large Living Room w Stone Fireplace and Mantle w a Wall of Windows, Utility Room w Built in Mud Bench Plumbed for Sink. Handscraped Hrdwds in Entry Dining Room and Halls, Large Office w Walk-In Closet and French Doors, HUGE 3 Car Garage Plantation Shutters, Blt by Highland Homes, Elementary school in the neighborhood