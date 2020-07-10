612 Creek View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Updated 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home on a huge lot in the heart of Prosper. Homes features fresh paint and new carpets. Kitchen features, stainless appliances, dual ovens, a huge center island, and lots of storage. Living area features vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and tons of natural light. Spacious office features French doors and lots of natural light. Upstairs features a large second living area that makes a perfect game room. Huge 3 car garage has a built in sink and storage and makes a perfect shop area. Near exemplary rated Prosper ISD schools and just minutes from major highways. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.