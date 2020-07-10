All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 612 Creek View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
612 Creek View Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

612 Creek View Drive

612 Creek View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 Creek View Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home on a huge lot in the heart of Prosper. Homes features fresh paint and new carpets. Kitchen features, stainless appliances, dual ovens, a huge center island, and lots of storage. Living area features vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and tons of natural light. Spacious office features French doors and lots of natural light. Upstairs features a large second living area that makes a perfect game room. Huge 3 car garage has a built in sink and storage and makes a perfect shop area. Near exemplary rated Prosper ISD schools and just minutes from major highways. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Creek View Drive have any available units?
612 Creek View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 612 Creek View Drive have?
Some of 612 Creek View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Creek View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Creek View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Creek View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 Creek View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 612 Creek View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Creek View Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Creek View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Creek View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Creek View Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Creek View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Creek View Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Creek View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Creek View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Creek View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Creek View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Creek View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District