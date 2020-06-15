601 Sunbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous home in Tanners Mill might be just what you're looking for! Located in the heart of Prosper, it is an easy commute to the Dallas North Tollway 5 miles away. This 5 bedroom 3 bath property has great open floor plan with spacious rooms,wood floors and huge windows throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances and dainty pendant lights. Luxurious corner tub in master bathroom. Utility room with sink and lots of customized cabinets. Inviting outdoor fireplace and huge fenced-in manicured backyard you surely wouldn't want to miss!