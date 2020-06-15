All apartments in Prosper
601 Sunbury Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

601 Sunbury Lane

601 Sunbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

601 Sunbury Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous home in Tanners Mill might be just what you're looking for! Located in the heart of Prosper, it is an easy commute to the Dallas North Tollway 5 miles away. This 5 bedroom 3 bath property has great open floor plan with spacious rooms,wood floors and huge windows throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances and dainty pendant lights. Luxurious corner tub in master bathroom. Utility room with sink and lots of customized cabinets. Inviting outdoor fireplace and huge fenced-in manicured backyard you surely wouldn't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Sunbury Lane have any available units?
601 Sunbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 601 Sunbury Lane have?
Some of 601 Sunbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Sunbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
601 Sunbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Sunbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 601 Sunbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 601 Sunbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 601 Sunbury Lane does offer parking.
Does 601 Sunbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Sunbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Sunbury Lane have a pool?
No, 601 Sunbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 601 Sunbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 601 Sunbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Sunbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Sunbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Sunbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Sunbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
