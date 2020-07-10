5750 Crestwood Drive

Amenities

Lovely and beautifully updated 3 bedroom plus study and 2 bath home located at highly desired Glen Brook Estates. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and 380. Close shopping and dinning. Home features extensive wood floors, a separate study, split bedrooms, open floor plan with a large living room, Fireplace, 2 inch blinds throughout, chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and a large master bath with upgraded counter tops and separate shower and tub. Home sits on a GIANT .32 acre corner lot with views of the community pond and has an upgraded board on board fence. Ready to move in.