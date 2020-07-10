All apartments in Prosper
5750 Crestwood Drive
5750 Crestwood Drive

Location

5750 Crestwood Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Lovely and beautifully updated 3 bedroom plus study and 2 bath home located at highly desired Glen Brook Estates. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and 380. Close shopping and dinning. Home features extensive wood floors, a separate study, split bedrooms, open floor plan with a large living room, Fireplace, 2 inch blinds throughout, chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and a large master bath with upgraded counter tops and separate shower and tub. Home sits on a GIANT .32 acre corner lot with views of the community pond and has an upgraded board on board fence. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
5750 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5750 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 5750 Crestwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Crestwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5750 Crestwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5750 Crestwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5750 Crestwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5750 Crestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 Crestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Crestwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5750 Crestwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5750 Crestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5750 Crestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Crestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 Crestwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 Crestwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 Crestwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

