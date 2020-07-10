5691 Crestwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fresh painting whole house. New wood floor. Beautiful house with 4BR, 2BA+2Living Area+Formal Dinning. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. A large family room with beautiful stone fireplace. 42”maple cabinets with ceramic tiled backsplash. New wood floor for all living area and all bedrooms. Ceramic tiled floor in kitchen, breakfast area and all bathroom. Master BA has garden tub and separate shower. Dual vanities in both bathroom. Nice neighborhood with community pool, playground and walking trail.