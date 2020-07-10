All apartments in Prosper
Prosper, TX
5671 Colchester Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

5671 Colchester Drive

5671 Colchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5671 Colchester Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Perfectly nestled in Prosper TX, between Denton and Mckinney is a 3 Bedroom 2 bath, 1 story home with a tranquility view of the canal. Open floor concept with split bedroom design, hardwood floor throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Large master bedroom en suite with spacious walk in closet. Enjoy the view of the canal from the granite laid kitchen with SS appliance or from the family room next to a fireplace. Perfect size backyard to play ball with kids or enjoy the community pool and playground just a short walk away. It Will not last. Submit your apps today. Move in ready first week of July. Lease includes SS refrigerator and red washer and dryer shown in the picture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5671 Colchester Drive have any available units?
5671 Colchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5671 Colchester Drive have?
Some of 5671 Colchester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5671 Colchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5671 Colchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5671 Colchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5671 Colchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5671 Colchester Drive offer parking?
No, 5671 Colchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5671 Colchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5671 Colchester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5671 Colchester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5671 Colchester Drive has a pool.
Does 5671 Colchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 5671 Colchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5671 Colchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5671 Colchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5671 Colchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5671 Colchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

