5671 Colchester Drive

Perfectly nestled in Prosper TX, between Denton and Mckinney is a 3 Bedroom 2 bath, 1 story home with a tranquility view of the canal. Open floor concept with split bedroom design, hardwood floor throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Large master bedroom en suite with spacious walk in closet. Enjoy the view of the canal from the granite laid kitchen with SS appliance or from the family room next to a fireplace. Perfect size backyard to play ball with kids or enjoy the community pool and playground just a short walk away. It Will not last. Submit your apps today. Move in ready first week of July. Lease includes SS refrigerator and red washer and dryer shown in the picture.