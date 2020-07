Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large size one story four bedrooms and two baths in Prosper. Close to 380, Tollway. Spacious living room that is open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, and breakfast area. Formal living room, formal dining, and fourth bedroom can be used for office with french doors. Master suite includes master bath with garden tub, double vanity, and separate glass shower. Nice backyard with patio and wood privacy fence. Community pool and park.