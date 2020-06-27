5431 Pronghorn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This newly built home offers 4 generous sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an upstairs game room for entertaining. This home was completed with neutral tones throughout, featuring a beautifully modern kitchen accented by bevel edged subway tile, gas stove and all stainless steel appliances that are included. You'll love spending time in the pristine, over-sized backyard with spacious patio area. Enjoy nearby parks, hike and bike trails and plenty of green space. Easy access to the new Dallas North Tollway and conveniently close to schools, shopping and entertainment.