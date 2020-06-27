All apartments in Prosper
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

5431 Pronghorn Way

5431 Pronghorn Way · No Longer Available
Location

5431 Pronghorn Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This newly built home offers 4 generous sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an upstairs game room for entertaining. This home was completed with neutral tones throughout, featuring a beautifully modern kitchen accented by bevel edged subway tile, gas stove and all stainless steel appliances that are included. You'll love spending time in the pristine, over-sized backyard with spacious patio area. Enjoy nearby parks, hike and bike trails and plenty of green space. Easy access to the new Dallas North Tollway and conveniently close to schools, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Pronghorn Way have any available units?
5431 Pronghorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5431 Pronghorn Way have?
Some of 5431 Pronghorn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Pronghorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Pronghorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Pronghorn Way pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Pronghorn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5431 Pronghorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 5431 Pronghorn Way offers parking.
Does 5431 Pronghorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5431 Pronghorn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Pronghorn Way have a pool?
No, 5431 Pronghorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Pronghorn Way have accessible units?
No, 5431 Pronghorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Pronghorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5431 Pronghorn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 Pronghorn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 Pronghorn Way does not have units with air conditioning.
