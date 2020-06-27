4850 Verbena Way

Amenities

Located in the Prestigious Windsong Ranch of Prosper! Access to the clear lagoon from Crystal Lagoons offering world-class amenities is part of the lease! Contemporary Chesmar home, 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open plan with media room & office. Kitchen features quartz counters, white cabinets, SS appliances. Side stamped & stained covered courtyard opens up to unique outdoor living space with Outdoor built in Grill, 60 inch TV on side patio, & surround sound. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 a& over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.