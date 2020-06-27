All apartments in Prosper
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:39 PM

4850 Verbena Way

4850 Verbena Way · No Longer Available
Location

4850 Verbena Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Located in the Prestigious Windsong Ranch of Prosper! Access to the clear lagoon from Crystal Lagoons offering world-class amenities is part of the lease! Contemporary Chesmar home, 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open plan with media room & office. Kitchen features quartz counters, white cabinets, SS appliances. Side stamped & stained covered courtyard opens up to unique outdoor living space with Outdoor built in Grill, 60 inch TV on side patio, & surround sound. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 a& over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Verbena Way have any available units?
4850 Verbena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4850 Verbena Way have?
Some of 4850 Verbena Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Verbena Way currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Verbena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Verbena Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 Verbena Way is pet friendly.
Does 4850 Verbena Way offer parking?
Yes, 4850 Verbena Way offers parking.
Does 4850 Verbena Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 Verbena Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Verbena Way have a pool?
No, 4850 Verbena Way does not have a pool.
Does 4850 Verbena Way have accessible units?
No, 4850 Verbena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Verbena Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 Verbena Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 Verbena Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 Verbena Way does not have units with air conditioning.
